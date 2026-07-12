Watch CBS News
Local News

Three missing after boat overturns on Lake Pepin late Saturday night

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Minnesota and Wisconsin authorities are searching a lake along the Mississippi River Sunday morning for three missing people after a boat overturned the night prior.

The Pepin County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says it received a 911 call at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday reporting people screaming for help from the waters of Lake Pepin.

Upon arrival, first responders found an overturned pontoon boat just offshore from the YMCA Camp on Deer Island in Wisconsin. Three people were clinging to the boat and told responders that three additional occupants had been on the boat but could not be located.

Authorities initiated a large-scale search and rescue operation that included rescue boats, drones, helicopters and "other specialized search resources,"  according to a joint release from the Wabasha and Pepin county sheriff's offices.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, search efforts are ongoing and a large emergency response presence remains on Lake Pepin.

While the boat was found near the YMCA Camp, law enforcement says no campers or camp staff were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue