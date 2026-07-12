Three missing after boat overturns on Lake Pepin late Saturday night

Minnesota and Wisconsin authorities are searching a lake along the Mississippi River Sunday morning for three missing people after a boat overturned the night prior.

The Pepin County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says it received a 911 call at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday reporting people screaming for help from the waters of Lake Pepin.

Upon arrival, first responders found an overturned pontoon boat just offshore from the YMCA Camp on Deer Island in Wisconsin. Three people were clinging to the boat and told responders that three additional occupants had been on the boat but could not be located.

Authorities initiated a large-scale search and rescue operation that included rescue boats, drones, helicopters and "other specialized search resources," according to a joint release from the Wabasha and Pepin county sheriff's offices.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, search efforts are ongoing and a large emergency response presence remains on Lake Pepin.

While the boat was found near the YMCA Camp, law enforcement says no campers or camp staff were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.