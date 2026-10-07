Lake Elmo woman found guilty in Housing Stabilization Services fraud scheme

A Lake Elmo, Minnesota woman was found guilty Wednesday of defrauding the state's Housing Stabilization Services program.

A jury deliberated for five hours before finding Sharmaine Meadows guilty of three counts of aiding and abetting health care fraud. She was also found not guilty on two counts of the same charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Meadows, who owned and operated Cradle of Love LLC, submitted $4.3 million worth of false Medicaid claims for HSS services. According to the DOJ, she received $3.7 million of those funds. She also told her employers to bill Medicaid assigned hours regardless of whether they provided the services.

Meadows was one of 15 people accused of stealing more than $90 million in taxpayer dollars in various fraud schemes in May.

A sentencing date has not been set.