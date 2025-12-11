1 hurt in Lake City incident, suspect with gun arrested, police say

Police say they used "less-than-lethal tools" to subdue and subsequently arrest a man suspected of injuring another man in southeastern Minnesota early Thursday morning.

A report of gunfire brought Lake City officers to the 1300 block of North Lakeshore Drive just before 1:30 a.m., the police department said.

Police learned the suspect, a man, was behind a nearby restaurant. When they found him, he had a gun and was "refusing to comply with commands," the department said.

The man was later arrested and taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Police did not say what type of tools were used to subdue him.

While talking to the suspect, police learned a victim was inside a nearby building. Officers found the man in an adjacent apartment, and he was hospitalized. Police did not say how he was injured, and his condition is not publicly known.

The department said more information would be released later on Thursday.

The incident is being investigated by Lake City police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Lake City sits on the Minnesota River, about 17 miles southeast of Red Wing.