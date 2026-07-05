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Man's body recovered from Lake Ann in Chanhassen

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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An investigation is underway after authorities pulled the body of a deceased man from a Twin Cities lake Saturday night.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says that at approximately 7:20 p.m., it received reports that a man had gone underwater on Lake Ann in Chanhassen and had not resurfaced.

Lake Ann Park closed while a search was conducted for the man.

Just before 10 p.m., members of the Carver County Dive Team recovered the man's body.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.

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