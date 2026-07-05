Man's body recovered from Lake Ann in Chanhassen

An investigation is underway after authorities pulled the body of a deceased man from a Twin Cities lake Saturday night.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says that at approximately 7:20 p.m., it received reports that a man had gone underwater on Lake Ann in Chanhassen and had not resurfaced.

Lake Ann Park closed while a search was conducted for the man.

Just before 10 p.m., members of the Carver County Dive Team recovered the man's body.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.