La Cocina de Ana offers fresh, bake-at-home Mexican favorites
If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that time spent at home, with loved ones, is precious. That's the concept behind a certain restaurant in the Twin Cities.
La Cocina de Ana is a restaurant built to deliver fresh Mexican flavors that you can buy and bake at home. No tables here, it's all pre-order.
Ana and Luis Rayas joined the WCCO kitchen Wednesday to share their recipes and their story. Watch their video above.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.