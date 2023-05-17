La Cocina de Ana offers fresh, bake-at-home Mexican favorites

If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that time spent at home, with loved ones, is precious. That's the concept behind a certain restaurant in the Twin Cities.

La Cocina de Ana is a restaurant built to deliver fresh Mexican flavors that you can buy and bake at home. No tables here, it's all pre-order.

Ana and Luis Rayas joined the WCCO kitchen Wednesday to share their recipes and their story. Watch their video above.