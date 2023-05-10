Ky's Kards sells greeting cards to support jobs for Minnesotans with differing abilities

HANOVER, Minn. -- It's one of the simplest ways to brighten someone's day - sending them a handwritten card. And a young man from Hanover has made it an artform.

Kyle Kauffman likes to stay busy.

"He's very friendly, very special, he's always happy. There's not a day that goes by that he's not happy and laughing and brings a lot of joy to our family," said his mother Penny Kauffman.

A few years back Kyle Kauffman was voted Buffalo High School's Homecoming King. His mother says his love is palpable.

"I like to give hugs because it's my favorite thing to do," he said.

But the hugs got harder to come by last year when he finished his schooling.

"We weren't finding a lot of meaningful employment for him. Things he was interested in, passionate about an so we decided to start a company called Ky's Kards. It's a greeting card company. It's meant to make people's day," said Penny Kauffman.

CBS

It's an ode to the fact that Kyle Kauffman's regularly makes people's days. His sisters come up with the designs that each have a subtle nod to Kyle Kauffman's diagnosis of down syndrome.

"For instance this card is a deconstructed image of the Special Olympics logo," said his sister Carly Kauffman.

"When I started to do these cards it's impacting my life and it's good for me to do the cards," Kyle Kauffman said.

And that is the point according to his mother.

"That's my biggest dream is to have community for people with disabilities to come together to be able to share in a job together and in community. I mean that's what we all want. We want purpose when we get up in the morning," Penny Kauffman said.

More people now have purpose and encouragement thanks to Kyle Kauffman.

If you want to support the mission - the best way is to buy Ky's cards online. They say the more cards they sell, the more people with different abilities they will be able to employ and encourage. They are also hoping to get some corporate clients who regularly send clients cards.