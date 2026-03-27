Twin Cities gas station owner trying to cut commuters a break amid spike in gas prices

This winter has been especially hard for gas station owners. One Minnesota woman who owns five stations is trying to help commuters by selling gas almost at cost.

"I have a dream as an American citizen, as a woman, a female. I have a dream to build my own chain of gas stations," said Amna Kiran.

Kiran grew up in Pakistan before becoming a U.S. citizen. She bought her first Kitty's Corner gas station in Fridley in 2015.

Kiran worked at gas stations while attending Hamline University to become a teacher. She learned the business and decided to start her own. Her strategy: to sell gas at least 20 cents below her competition.

"This current hike in the gas price, because of the war that has affected our business negatively for both customers and us as retailers," she said.

Kiran says customers aren't coming into the store as much since many can barely afford to pay for a full tank of gas, let alone a snack or two.

"There are days where I sell my gas at cost but at least people could come in, fill up their tank and go to work," she said.

Kiran says she's doing her part to help the community, since it's the community that's helping her achieve her dream.

"I'm very proud of myself for starting from one store and now having five locations and a lot more to go. We got it with high heels and painted nails," she said.

Kitty's Corner is selling gas at around $3.29 a gallon. That's more than ten cents below the state average. Kiran says she sometimes has to adjust prices multiple times a day.