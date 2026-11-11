KFAN's Paul Allen calls Kirk Cousins trade one of Vikings' most significant in-season moves ever

Kirk Cousins spoke with reporters Wednesday afternoon at the Vikings' team facility in Eagan, his first public comments since the team announced Tuesday afternoon that it had traded for the quarterback.

Cousins is returning to Minnesota after playing for the Vikings from 2018 to 2023. During those six seasons, he built close relationships with people throughout the team's building and in the community.

Paul Allen, the voice of the Vikings, said the trade is one of the most significant in-season moves he can remember the team making. Allen said he has already spoken with Cousins, almost immediately after the news, and that the two have exchanged messages. He said he's looking forward to seeing him in person.

Fans have weighed in, too. Call after call came in to KFAN radio Wednesday morning, with listeners sharing what they think the trade means for the season.

Cousins first signed with the Vikings in 2018. He left in March 2024 to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings won the NFC North once and won one playoff game with Cousins at quarterback.