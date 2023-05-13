Kirilloff hits 2 of Twins' season-high 5 homers in 11-1 win over Cubs

Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota's season-high five home runs to lead the Twins to an 11-1 victory against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa also homered for the Twins, who gave plenty of run support to Joe Ryan (6-1). Ryan struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the sixth.

Kirilloff, appearing in just his seventh game this season, opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo shot to left in the first. His second homer came three pitches after Gallo's towering drive to the second deck in right-center in the third.

It was Kirilloff's third career multi-homer game and his first since July 5. The former first-round pick made his season debut on May 6 and had yet to collect an extra-base hit in his first six games.

Gallo's home run drew a noticeable reaction from Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski (2-2).

Polanco capped a 10-pitch at-bat against Wesneski with a two-run homer to right that drove in Kirilloff for a 7-0 lead. Correa joined the home run party with a solo blast into the bullpens in left-center in the seventh.

Wesneski surrendered four of the Twins' home runs. Coming in, he had given up six homers in seven starts. He allowed a career-high seven earned runs.

Cubs designated hitter Eric Hosmer and manager David Ross were both ejected in the eighth after Hosmer argued with plate umpire Edwin Jimenez about a called third strike that ended the inning with the bases loaded.

Rain delayed the start by one hour, 21 minutes.

ROSTER MOVE

Minnesota recalled right-hander Cole Sands from Triple-A Rochester to give the Twins bullpen depth. To make room, right-hander Dereck Rodríguez was optioned to Rochester. Sands entered in the eighth inning Saturday and walked the bases loaded before escaping the jam.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Placed outfielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul to take Kepler's roster spot. Kepler exited Thursday's game with what was called a cramp, and he pinch hit Friday against the Cubs.

UP NEXT

RHP Marcus Stroman (2-3, 2.28 ERA) gets the start Sunday for the Cubs, looking for his first win since April 7. He'll be opposed by Twins RHP Louie Varland (0-0, 4.32), who did not record a decision in his first three starts.