UK bicyclist embarks on 2,000-mile US ride on route that spells out "kindness"

United Kingdom native Nahla Summers has biked across America before, but this time is different. Now in Minnesota, she's doing it this time on a quadracycle she bought off Facebook Marketplace.

"Having the quadracycle is very much around inviting people to come into the second seat," Summers said.

The ride is 2,000 miles, and her route spells out kindness — literally. She's hoping people join her on the second seat to talk about kindness and how the world needs more of it.

Nahla Summers/WCCO

"Every time I meet people on these journeys or adventures that I'm doing, you connect with people, you share your life story and they share yours," she said.

The ride started May 1 and should be done by May 23, barring any injuries or setbacks.

"Going along on the bike saying this is so hard, you're in that wind," she said. "Having somebody wave or salute makes such a big difference."

Summers did this in England and has come to Minnesota to continue spreading the kindness.

"People need the good news," she said.

The Kindness Mission helps to raise awareness for her website, Sunshine People. As she travels, she stays with hosts from Warm Shower, a community supporting people like Summers and her cause for kindness.

Summers thinks this may be her last adventure, on a bike anyway. She's posting updates on her website along her ride.