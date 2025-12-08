Former Gopher soccer star wins NWSL championship her rookie season

Khyah Harper was a stand-out on the Gophers women's soccer team and is now a professional playing in New York with Gotham FC.

The Lino Lakes, Minnesota, native had a whirlwind soccer career recently. Last year, capping off her final season with the Minnesota Gophers as Big Ten Forward of the Year, lead scorer and helped them make an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

This was enough to get noticed by the National Women's Soccer League and she joined Gotham FC after graduation.

"We got through a lot of adversity when I was [at the University of Minnesota], so I think that really prepared me going into the next level," Harper said.

In her rookie season with Gotham FC, she was part of the club's third championship win last month, in a 1-0 shutout against the Washington Spirit. It was a moment Harper will never forget.

"I couldn't have imagined it ending in a better way," Harper said. "It just puts the cherry on top of my whole career in general, and I've already reached the top point, so it's just going up from here."

The championship followed up with a parade through New York City and a chance to meet some of her heroes after the win.

"I was like, 'That's Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe,' and I was like, 'Oh my god. Hi, thank you!' That's what I was like after the game when I saw her, and I was like, 'Khyah, what are you saying?'" Harper said.

During the regular season, Harper made her first professional start with Gotham FC on Aug. 1 against Chicago, and she really made the most of this opportunity, scoring the only Gotham goal of the game.

"I think it was just an amazing moment for me," Harper said. "My parents and my grandparents got to be there, since it was in Chicago. It was just a perfect moment for me and I'm super grateful for it all."

Next season, Harper says she's ready to take on a bigger role on the pitch.

"I think just continuing to build off of my game and just become more of an all-around player, and then the stats will come," Harper said.