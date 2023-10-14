Watch CBS News
Khadar Barre, 30, identified as victim in deadly south Minneapolis shooting

UPDATE (Oct. 16, 2023): Authorities have identified the victim. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died early Saturday morning after a shooting in Minneapolis.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report around 1:30 a.m. They arrived at the alley behind the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South and found a man, unconscious, with a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR, but he died at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office announced Monday that the victim is 30-year-old Khadar Osman Barre, of Edina, and he died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.  

No one has been arrested. The shooting is under investigation. 

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Oct. 14, 2023, before the victim was identified. 

512-appicon-minnesota.png

