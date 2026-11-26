A small Minnesota town is coming together this Thanksgiving, to remember and honor the legacy of a man gone too soon.

Dozens packed the Kenyon VFW for a free Thanksgiving meal. Many didn't know one another – but strangers sat shoulder to shoulder bonding over the meal.

It's the exact way Bailey Ament hoped to honor her brother, Blake Miller.

Miller was diagnosed with High Level Spindle Cell Sarcoma in 2023. He fought for nearly a year but died in July of 2024. Ament knew her brother loved the Thanksgiving holiday – and wanted to do something to remember him on that day.

The idea — create a free, Thanksgiving meal. Less giveaway, more family potluck. Just about everything is made from scratch. The first year, only a handful of people RSVP'd – then, dozens showed up.

"Some people are here because they don't have anywhere to go. Some people are new to town," Ament said. "I don't have anything to bring. That's ok. Come on down. Everybody's welcome. If you can bring something, great. If you can't, so be it."

