Kenny Chesney returns to Minneapolis for show at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2027

Country music star Kenny Chesney is returning to Minneapolis next year.

He's slated to go on tour starting in April with Sheryl Crow and Eric Church. He'll make his Minneapolis stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 22.

Chesney said it was a deliberate decision to perform only at stadiums along his 19-stop tour. He performed at U.S. Bank Stadium both in 2022 and 2024.

"When we started to talk about touring next year, all I could think about was how good those stadiums feel… how loud, how fast, how much energy comes hurling at us," Chesney said. "I don't think I knew how much I missed it. And when it hit me, as well watching comments on Instagram and Facebook, I realized: we should make next year be all about the stadiums. So, we did."

Chesney was one of the artists who performed at Farm Aid last year at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Kenny Chesney performs at Farm Aid 40. Getty Images

He is set to release another studio album, "Silver Sands Marina," next week.

Fans can register for early access to tickets to the show. The presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m.