Kale Misegades helps lead Henning basketball to state semifinal, with help from his dad

Fewer than a thousand people live in Henning, Minnesota. This winter, Kale Misegades became a household name.

"I played varsity basketball for six years," said Kale Misegades. "When I first started in seventh grade, the year after COVID, I wouldn't have imagined all this would happen."

Kale Misegades averaged a 36 point double-double this season as his Henning Hornets went undefeated until the state semifinal, where they got upset in overtime to the eventual state champs.

"It was tough losing in overtime," said Kale Misegades. "Our goal obviously was to win it. So that was tough. But ending on a win is something that not very many teams get to do. So, winning the third place game was big for us."

Kale Misegades was a top-five finalist for Mr. Basketball this year. His dad Randy Misegades is Henning's head coach. He's had a front row seat for everything.

"Started out as just a catch-and-shoot type kid as a young kid," said Randy Misegades. "Then developed into what he is now. And it's just fun to see him healthy. He missed most of his junior year after his ankle surgery. So, this year, to finally see him 100%, you kinda see what he can do."

Kale Misegades heads south to play college ball at Southwest Minnesota State next year in Marshall. At this weekend's all-star game, father and son had one last chance to share the court and push each other.

"He was one too, that you know, always respectful, but because I'm his dad, he could say things to me, like 'dad that's enough' or 'shut up, leave me alone, let me play'," said Randy Misegades. "Those things where other kids obviously wouldn't do that."

"Good and bad with it," smiled Kale Misegades. "But it's fun. He pushes you in good ways and you kinda gets on you more than the other kids. But it's memories that you can't make anywhere else. Showing up to the gym every day with your dad as your coach, and your brothers, it's something that'll last a lifetime for sure."