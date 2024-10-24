Juvenile inmate dies inside Red Wing correctional facility, DOC says

RED WING, Minn. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died on Saturday in the juvenile section of Minnesota Correctional Facility - Red Wing, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Staff found the inmate "unresponsive," and he was eventually pronounced dead inside the facility after life-saving measures failed, the DOC says.

MCF-Red Wing is the state's only operational juvenile corrections facility. According to the DOC, the 135-year-old facility's five units can house up to 88 inmates.

The DOC says the facility "provides treatment, education, and transition services for male juvenile offenders," with a mission "to encourage the development of healthy living and social skills and prepare youth to re-enter the community with appropriate community resources to maintain a healthy and pro-social lifestyle."

This is the third reported inmate death this year in Minnesota. An adult inmate at MCF-Moose Lake died last month. His cause of death hasn't been released.

In February, a Tennessee man was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in February in Crookston's Northwest Regional Correction Center. Lakeland News reported in April his death was ruled a suicide.

According to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, inmate deaths in Minnesota are investigated by the DOC's Office of Special Investigations. Local law enforcement agencies are brought in to assist if foul play is suspected.

Red Wing is located about 55 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.