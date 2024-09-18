Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Inmate death at Moose Lake correctional facility under investigation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis leaders address safety concerns, and more headlines
Minneapolis leaders address safety concerns, and more headlines 04:58

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A 39-year-old inmate at a correctional facility in Moose Lake died on Tuesday morning.

A cellmate reported to staff around 10:40 a.m. that the man was unresponsive in their room, the Department of Corrections said. Staff attempted to start life-saving measures, but the man died.

The corrections' office says the circumstances surrounding the man's death are part of an active investigation. His identity is being withheld until officials can notify his next of kin. 

According to the corrections' department, there are 1,006 adult offenders on site at the Moose Lake facility as of Wednesday. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.