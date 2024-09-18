Inmate death at Moose Lake correctional facility under investigation

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A 39-year-old inmate at a correctional facility in Moose Lake died on Tuesday morning.

A cellmate reported to staff around 10:40 a.m. that the man was unresponsive in their room, the Department of Corrections said. Staff attempted to start life-saving measures, but the man died.

The corrections' office says the circumstances surrounding the man's death are part of an active investigation. His identity is being withheld until officials can notify his next of kin.

According to the corrections' department, there are 1,006 adult offenders on site at the Moose Lake facility as of Wednesday.