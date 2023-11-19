Justin Jefferson won't play vs Broncos Sunday night, Vikings say

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's much-anticipated return will have to wait. The team has officially downgraded him to out for Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Jefferson returned to practice Nov. 8 after a stint on injured reserve. The Vikings have 21 days from that practice to elevate him to the active roster or he'll revert to IR for the rest of the season.

After the Broncos game, the Vikings' next matchup is the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football Nov. 27, then a bye. The Vikings and Jefferson have repeatedly said they'll take a cautious approach to his return and make sure he's 100% before playing again.

Jefferson was on pace for a record-setting season before his injury, which occurred in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 8. Since that game, they've won five in a row, despite losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season. They stand at 6-4, second in the NFC North.

The Vikings also activated quarterback Nick Mullens to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game. Mullens will back up Joshua Dobbs. Rookie Jaren Hall is still in the concussion protocol, the team said. Linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Joejuan Williams were also elevated. Reserve offensive lineman Chris Reed will be out for Sunday's game.

The Vikings take on the Broncos, who are on a three-game winning streak, in Denver Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.