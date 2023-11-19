Gameday updates: Minnesota Vikings lead 10-3 over Denver Broncos

Gameday updates: Minnesota Vikings lead 10-3 over Denver Broncosget the free app
DENVER — As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for a primetime road matchup against the Denver Broncos, they have to be feeling pretty good about themselves.
Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak, which is noteworthy in and of itself. But they've won them all without their best player (Justin Jefferson) and two of them without their top two quarterbacks. Joshua Dobbs has proved he's no ersatz replacement for Kirk Cousins, leading the team to two straight victories while playing well above expectations. And they're about to get Jefferson back, just in time for the stretch run.
On top of all that, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has his unit punching above its weight class with perfectly timed blitzes and selfless playmaking in the secondary. According to Sumer Sports, the Vikings' defense ranks ninth overall in expected points added per play with -0.05. The Vikings' offense ranks 11th in the league with 0.02 EPA/play.
The Broncos are on a winning streak of their own — three straight games. They're allowing just 16 points a game over that stretch, and the offenses they've played are no slouches. They gave up 22 points to the Buffalo Bills (third in EPA/play), nine to the Kansas City Chiefs (sixth in EPA/play) and 17 to the Green Bay Packers (14th in EPA/play).
On offense, resurgent play from Russell Wilson has certainly helped. He's thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions during the winning streak, and even displayed some of his vintage magic on this incredible scramble and desperation heave to Courtland Sutton for a touchdown:
If the Vikings hope to keep their winning streak going, they'll need to keep Wilson in check and hope Dobbs continues his own charmed play.
The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. Follow all of the action below.
Greg Joseph extends Vikings lead
Greg Joseph kicks a 34-yard goal, bring the Vikings' lead to seven, making the score 10-3.
Josh Oliver scores Vikings first touchdown
Joshua Dobbs throws a 3-yard pass to Josh Oliver for the Vikings first touchdown of the game. The Vikings lead 7-3.
Broncos score first with 31-yard field goal
Broncos kicker Wil Lutz hits a 31-yard field goal to put the Broncos ahead 3-0 early in the game.
Safety Kareem Jackson returns from 2-game suspension
Kareem Jackson returns from his two-game suspension and is set to step right back into the starting lineup Sunday night when the Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.
His replacement, P.J. Locke, is inactive for the game with an ankle injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Jackson drew a two-game banishment for an illegal hit on Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave on Oct. 22. That was the fifth time this season he'd been flagged for unnecessary roughness.
Justin Jefferson won't play Sunday night
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's much-anticipated return will have to wait. The team has officially downgraded him to out for Sunday night's game against the Denver Broncos.
[Click here to read the full story.]