Vikings' Justin Jefferson in, Dallas Turner out against Texans

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will play Sunday against the Houston Texans, but linebacker Dallas Turner will not.

According to the Vikings injury report, receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. are also out for Sunday's game.

O'Connell said Jefferson had a great practice Friday and is "ready to roll." The all-pro receiver left last Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with a bruised quad and was considered day-to-day until Friday afternoon.

The rookie, Turner, is dealing with a knee injury that he sustained during last Sunday's game and has not practiced all week.

Pace Jr. injured his ankle during practice on Thursday, according to O'Connell. Prior to that, he'd been dealing with a quad injury. The Vikings coach hopes he will be day-to-day next week.

Addison will miss his second game in a row following his ankle injury during the team's week 1 win against the New York Giants. O'Connell said he'll have a good chance to play in week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings (2-0) take on the Texans (2-0) at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon. You can watch the game on WCCO, with pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.