Vikings head coach hopeful about Justin Jefferson's chances to play against Texans

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was "feeling pretty good" on Monday, just a day after leaving the game with a bruised quad, according to his head coach.

On Monday, Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson will be day-to-day with his workload, but is optimistic about his chances to play on Sunday.

Jefferson was blocking on a play during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers when he collided with teammate Garrett Bradbury and also took contact from linebacker Fred Warner. Jefferson limped off the field with assistance from medical staff.

Minnesota went on to upset the defending NFC champion 49ers 23-17, improving their record to 2-0.

Shortly after the game, Jefferson said he was feeling good and wasn't "seriously injured."

He finished the game with four receptions for 133 yards on seven targets, including a 97-yard touchdown reception.

The all-pro receiver also reached 6,000 career receiving yards in what was his 62nd career game, tying a record for fastest player in NFL history to hit that mark, according to the team. Pro football hall of famer Lance Alworth set that record with the Chargers in the 1960s.

He also recorded his 400th career reception, tying Ahmad Rashad for eighth most in Vikings franchise history.

The Vikings take on the Houston Texans at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon. You can watch the game on WCCO, with pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.