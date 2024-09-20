How to watch the Texans-Vikings game (and WCCO's pregame coverage)

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2-0 Minnesota Vikings will get another chance to prove their hot start is no fluke this Sunday when they host the also undefeated Houston Texans.

You can watch the game exclusively on WCCO, with plenty of pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m. WCCO's Mike Max, Ren Clayton and Marielle Mohs will be covering all things purple in the pregame show.

Also joining the show will be Devan Chandler Long, who plays the dead viking Thorfinn on the CBS comedy "Ghosts." Long is part Norwegian and has always liked viking cutlure, so he's a natural fit fo the character — and this team.

"Everyone wrote the Vikings off, 'They're not gonna be good,'" Long said. "And they beat the Niners. They're not — they have momentum. They're playing great."

How to watch WCCO's pregame coverage

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 10:30 a.m.

How to watch: On CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app, or on the WCCO YouTube page

How to watch 49ers-Vikings

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at noon

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to watch: Only on WCCO

Though the Vikings have looked punchy through the first two games, they'll have their hands full against a Texans team that's been impressive on both sides of the ball and has a legitimate star quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Getting Justin Jefferson and/or Jordan Addison back from injury would certainly be a boon.

Kickoff is at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Barring a tie, the matchup will eliminate one of the NFL's nine remaining undefeated teams.