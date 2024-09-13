Vikings WR Jordan Addison won't play Sunday vs. 49ers

Can the Minnesota Vikings keep the wins coming against the San Francisco 49ers?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' tall task of beating the San Francisco 49ers just got a little bit taller.

The team announced Friday No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison won't play in Sunday's home opener.

"He's doing really well in his rehab, don't have any kind of timeline on next week or anything like that," head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Addison left the Vikings' week one win over the New York Giants with an ankle injury and did not practice at all this week. The second-year wideout had three catches for 35 yards against New York.

O'Connell had said earlier in the week he was "hopeful Jordan will have a chance this week."

Addison is in danger of missing more time this season after being charged with DUI in California this summer. Neither the Vikings nor the NFL have handed out any discipline yet, but Addison said he was willing to accept any punishment deemed fit.

The Vikings are also still without tight end T.J. Hockenson, who remains on the physically unable to perform list. Sunday's gameplan will have to lean heavily on superstar receiver Justin Jefferson and a rejuvenated running game fueled by Aaron Jones.

Safety Harrison Smith, guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Brian O'Neill are all questionable for Sunday's matchup, the team said.

The 1-0 Vikings host the 1-0 49ers at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. You can watch the game on WCCO, with pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.