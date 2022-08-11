Watch CBS News
Justin Jefferson's Griddy dance will be in "Madden 23"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- With Justin Jefferson ascending the ranks of the NFL's best wide receivers, it was only a matter of time before his signature touchdown dance made its way into Madden.

EA Sports announced via social media Thursday that "Madden 23" players will be able to perform the Griddy in game.

While Jefferson didn't create the dance, he brought it to the NFL in his rookie year in 2020, performing the move after his first career touchdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, teammates, opponents and even athletes in other sports have tried their hand at the move.

Oddly enough, this won't be the first time the dance appears in a video game. Last year, "Fortnite," one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, added the Griddy.

