Jury finds Carl Williams guilty of kidnapping, rape, robbery

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury found a 38-year-old man guilty of all charges against him for kidnapping a woman outside a south Minneapolis gas station last year.

Carl Stanley Williams was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count each of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, on January 14, 2022, Williams abducted the victim from a gas station after she finished putting gas in her car. While holding a gun and wearing a ski mask, he ordered the victim into her car's passenger seat while he got into the driver's seat and drove away from the gas station.

Williams demanded for the victim's purse while continuing to point the gun at her. Minutes later, he pulled over and forced the victim at gunpoint to perform sexual acts.

The victim escaped the car using a stun gun while Williams drove away.

Later the same day, officers in the area of the gas station responded to additional reports of carjacking attempts by a man whose description matched that of Williams.

Williams faces up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing will occur at a future date.