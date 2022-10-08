Watch CBS News
Crime

Mother accused of murdering her son offered plea deal

By WCCO Staff

Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground
Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground 02:22

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors offered a plea deal Friday to a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son.

Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.

Orono police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.

eli-hart.jpg
The plea offer is for Thaler to plead guilty to the murder charge and serve 40 years in prison.

Untitled-1-2.jpg
(credit: Hennepin County)

A judge recently ruled Thaler mentally competent and could assist with her own defense.

WCCO Staff
First published on October 7, 2022 / 8:55 PM

