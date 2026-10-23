Judge sets bail at $200,000 for sex offender accused of posing as teen at Maple Grove school

A registered sex offender who was sentenced last year for trying to enroll in an Oregon high school as a 15-year-old is now accused of posing as a 17-year-old to enroll at Maple Grove High School, according to a criminal complaint.

Makayla Craig, 29, who goes by a number of names, is in the Hennepin County Jail after a judge set bail Friday at $200,000 without conditions, or $100,000 with conditions. Those conditions are having no contact with minor children, staying at least three blocks from schools, having no contact with Maple Grove High School and obeying the law.

Craig is charged with two counts of aggravated forgery and one count of forgery, all felonies. Maple Grove police arrested Craig this week.

Hennepin County Jail

The complaint says a concerned school staff member alerted police Monday about someone trying to enroll. The person completed paperwork under a different name, said they were a homeless 17-year-old from Oregon with no identification, cited the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and insisted on immediate enrollment. Because of the lack of identification, the person was enrolled in an online program. The complaint does not say Craig attended classes in person.

Craig told police they had never attended school and planned to attend in person to "get the full experience," the complaint says.

It is not Craig's first attempt. In 2024, Craig emailed an Oregon school claiming to be a 15-year-old homeless girl named Madison. Administrators noticed something was off when Craig showed up at school headquarters.

Craig was sentenced last year to 20 days in jail and ordered to stay 500 feet away from schools. Prosecutors argued at the sentencing that Craig, a registered sex offender, was trying to pretend to be a juvenile "to be involved with other juveniles in the high school system."

Craig was convicted in 2023 of sexually abusing a minor. Craig has been out of compliance as a registered sex offender since Oct. 22, 2025, according to the complaint. It's not clear how Craig ended up in Minnesota.

Craig's next court date is an omnibus hearing on Nov. 18.