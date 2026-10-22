29-year-old sex offender claimed to be homeless 17-year-old to enroll in Maple Grove High School: complaint

A 29-year-old registered sex offender from Oregon is charged with forgery in Hennepin County after trying to enroll at Maple Grove High School as a 17-year-old homeless youth, according to a criminal complaint.

Maple Grove police received a tip Monday from a concerned school staff member about a student trying to enroll, the complaint says. The person completed enrollment paperwork under a different name and said they were a 17-year-old homeless youth from Oregon with no identification. The person cited the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and insisted on immediate enrollment. Because of the lack of identification, the person was enrolled in an online program.

Officers determined the person was actually 29.

In a statement to police after being read their rights, the defendant still maintained the name on the paperwork and gave a Jan. 27, 2009, birth date, the complaint says. The defendant said finding sobriety was a factor in wanting to start school and said they had never attended school. The defendant said they had been accepted at an alternative high school in Minneapolis but planned to attend in person to "get the full experience."

Officers also learned the defendant is a registered sex offender from Oregon who was convicted in 2023 and has been out of compliance since Oct. 22, 2025, according to the complaint.

The complaint doesn't say the defendant attended in-person classes, but the charges allege the forgery happened on or about Oct. 8.

The defendant is charged with aggravated forgery involving a writing that creates or evidences legal rights, aggravated forgery of a public record, and forgery for using a false writing for identification. Each aggravated forgery count carries up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. The forgery count carries up to three years and/or a $5,000 fine.

A Hennepin County District Court judge set bail at $50,000 Thursday, and the defendant remains in custody.