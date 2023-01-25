Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left jobs unfinished, and customers out tens of thousands

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.

WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all.

"He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said. "Now it's time away from my family because I'm doing extra things to make more money on the side. And it doesn't stop there. Every single day it's added stress, to my family, to me, to whatever my plans are."

After WCCO exposed Workman took more than a million dollars collectively from more than a dozen Minnesota families and abandoned the jobs, Attorney General Keith Ellison civilly sued him last summer.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered $1,132,895.78 in restitution, the same amount in civil penalties, state court costs and fees, and he can never work in the construction industry in Minnesota again.

"This man lied to customers about almost everything. He lied about his qualifications. He lied about his availability. He lied to get payments. He lied about his schedule. He lied about how he was spending his customers money," Bennett Hartz, with the Attorney General's office, said. "He lied about what work he would do and when he would do it or why he hadn't done it. And when caught, he promised customers refunds that never came. In all this fraud he had one purpose: to get as much money as he could and run off with it."

Workman has a previous criminal conviction in his home state of Kentucky of theft by deception.

