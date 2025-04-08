Watch CBS News
Jordan woman, 78, killed in crash with semi

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

CBS Minnesota

Woman killed in Jordan crash
Authorities say a woman died following a crash involving a semi truck early Tuesday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

The crash happened at U.S. Highway 169 and Minnesota Highway 282 just before 1 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 78-year-old woman from Jordan, Minnesota, had been driving a 2017 Subaru Outback westbound on Highway 282 when she entered the intersection with Highway 169 and was struck by a semi truck.

The driver of the semi truck, a 27-year-old man from Rice, Minnesota, did not suffer any injuries, according to the crash report.

The woman driving the Subaru Outback died in the crash. Her identity will be released by the state patrol at a later time.

No other people were in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

