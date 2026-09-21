Emotional outburst from courtroom spectator briefly delays Jordan Collins Sr. murder trial

A Columbia Heights, Minnesota, man accused of murdering his 16-year-old son is suggesting evidence in the case could have been planted.

Jordan Collins Sr. is acting as his own attorney at his murder trial in Anoka, Minnesota. Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.'s remains were found in a garbage bag at a landfill in Elk River in the summer of 2025.

Collins Sr. questioned the Columbia Heights investigators who had led the effort to find his son. Prosecutors played the body camera video of investigators searching Collins Sr.'s apartment and finding a bloodied pillowcase and blankets.

Collins Sr. asked one officer if they were familiar with people being framed for crimes, or people planting evidence. Prosecutors objected and Judge Deanna Street told the jury to "strike that," meaning the jury should ignore the questions.

A courtroom spectator was also ejected after an outburst Monday morning. A man stood up and started shouting angrily at Collins Sr. The man was dragged out of court by deputies and the jury was briefly excused.

When the jury came back, the judge told them it is an emotional case and to ignore the outburst. But she also warned spectators that more outbursts like that could lead to a mistrial.

Collins Jr.'s great-grandmother testified on Monday that she repeatedly called Jordan Collins Sr. after the teen disappeared. The urgent phone messages played in court: "Where is Manny?"

Ca'Nya Williams, Collins Jr.'s girlfriend, testified that something didn't seem right about Jordan Collins Sr., who asked her, "Did you call me to provoke me?"

Williams snapped back at him, saying, "I was calling because I was genuinely worried about your son."

The trial is expected to last another three weeks.