John Mayer coming to the Xcel Center this spring

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- John Mayer will be coming to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center this spring as part of his recently announced North American tour.

Mayer will kick off his tour on Mar. 11 in Newark, New Jersey and work his way across the U.S., ending his tour in Los Angeles on April 14. Mayer will make his appearance in St. Paul on April 1.

The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from Mayer performing some of his biggest hits like, "Your Body is a Wonderland," "Gravity," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," and many more.

Mayer is best known for his work with an acoustic guitar, but for this tour he'll be expanding his sound with special performances on the piano and electric guitar.

Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and another special guest that's yet to be announced will open these concerts.

Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and runs through 10 p.m. on Feb. 2. Regular ticket sales start Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.