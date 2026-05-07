Joe Senser, Vikings tight end and Twin Cities restaurateur, dies at 69

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Joe Senser, who also owned two popular Twin Cities sports bars, has died, according to the team.

Senser was 69 years old.

"Joe was a Pro Bowler on the field, but his impact on the organization and in the community was felt long after his playing days," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Joe was a generous soul with countless charitable endeavors. He brought his positive personality to every interaction he had, whether it be with former teammates, Vikings staff or our family when we became stewards of this franchise. Joe's warmth and welcoming spirit will last in the memories of those who knew him."

The Vikings drafted Senser in the sixth round of the 1979 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the team, catching 165 balls for 1,822 yards and 16 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 1981, when he amassed 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns. His career was cut short by a knee injury.

Joe Senser working on the rehabilitation of his knee in 1983. NEIL MCGAHEE/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Senser later owned two sports bars that bore his name in Roseville and Bloomington for more than 30 years. Both have since closed. WCCO viewers voted Joe Senser's Restaurant and Sports Theater the Best Sports Bar in Minnesota in 2018.

He was also a color commentator for the Vikings Radio Network from 1993 to 1994 and again from 2001 to 2006.

In 2016, Senser suffered a massive stroke that required him to learn how to walk and talk again. His family told WCCO he was "in a tough way," and he spent the last 10 years dealing with the fallout.

Amy Senser, Joe Senser's wife, was convicted in 2011 in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis and spent two years in prison.