How 3 daughters of Twin Cities nurse are honoring her legacy after her death

A family that was celebrating three graduates is now grappling with tragedy, after police found the body of nurse Jessica Omoke the day after she was reported missing in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

The Omokes remember how their mother made the world a better place and was proud of her Kenyan heritage.

"At church she'd be the loudest singing. She'd get up, march around, we'd always know my mom's singing. Her loud alto," said Jessica Omoke's daughter Silvia.

Jessica Omoke was a nurse at Abbott Northwestern, along with her husband James. It's a career that runs through the family; Kezia Omoke, the youngest, is about to graduate from Cooper High School and will enter the University of Minnesota's nursing program.

Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley

Twins Silvia and Rachael Omoke both graduated the same day they heard their mother was no longer alive.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening at a vigil to show their support for the Omoke family. The tight knit family is learning now how to navigate their new reality.

"We're left continuing, moving on every day without our mother. We're really going to need all the support that we can," said Rachael Omoke.

"Her legacy will just continue on within us," said Keziah Omoke.

Crystal Police say they are investigating. They do not believe foul play was involved.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family.