Jeremy Renner shares video of him walking again after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner gives health update Jeremy Renner gives health update, says he broke "30 plus" bones in snowplow accident 01:31

Jeremy Renner gave fans a new update on his recovery on Sunday, nearly three months after he was injured in a snowplow accident. The "Avengers" star posted a clip on his social media accounts showing him walking again.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner tweeted.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Renner is seen walking slowly on an anti-gravity machine as he talks to a person about his workout. The actor has been providing updates as he heals from injuries he suffered in the accident. Last week, he celebrated police returning his PistenBully snowplow on his Instagram story.

Renner and his adult nephew were trying to dig a Ford pickup truck out of the snow on New Year's Day when Renner was run over by a snowplow as he was trying to prevent his nephew from getting hit. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, a spokesperson for the actor said. A few weeks later, Renner said he broke more than 30 bones while sharing a photo of himself on a hospital bed.

Renner, 52, is a two-time Oscar nominee and is best known for his role as the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel cinematic universe. He's also starring in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown."