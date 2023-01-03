Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery for "blunt chest trauma" and other injuries after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" following a snowplow accident, his publicist said in a statement to CBS News.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for his role as the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel cinematic universe, was hospitalized in "critical but stable condition" on Sunday. On Monday morning, representative Sam Mast said that Renner had experienced "a weather-related accident" while plowing snow in the Reno, Nevada, area.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the scene, Renner was airlifted to a local hospital.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," Mast said Monday night. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

According to the sheriff's office, Renner was the only person involved in the accident, which took place near a highway. In a press release, the office said it is still investigating the circumstances of the accident.