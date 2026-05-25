Jennifer Huber is helping shape the next generation of golfers

The game of golf growing quickly among women and girls. More than 2.5 female golfers picked up clubs in the last six years, according to the National Golf Foundation.

Jennifer Huber, a PGA Teaching Pro, spends her days on the greens of Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, helping people of all ages fall in love with the game.

Right now she's coaching 11-year-old Shayla Pearson. Huber saw something special in Pearson within the first swing. She asked if she could work with Person while she was in the second grade.

"I can definitely see that she has that special something that can take her really far," said Huber.

Pearson first picked up a club as a baby, and she's been competing in tournaments since she was six.

Her talents have been fine tuned under Huber's guidance. The two are currently working on Pearson's short game. But Pearson says Huber has helped her the most with her mental side of the sport.

"I was kind of beating myself up after losing, feeling really bad about it, and she helped me overcome that," said Pearson.

Huber says she takes a wholistic approach to coaching Pearson.

"I'm also a mom and it's important to me that she's enjoying it," said Huber.

Jennifer Huber and Shayla Pearson. WCCO

It's special for Pearson to work with someone like Huber who has lived out a career she wants herself someday. Huber played five years on professional tours, including the LPGA.

"I had dreamed about that since I was a little girl and I had that opportunity, but at the same time, it was a grind out there, it was pretty tough," Huber said.

Pearson's long term goal is to make it to the LPGA.

Since they started working together, Pearson has won over 100 tournaments, 79 of those in Minnesota. Her proudest accomplishment winning the Pinehurst girls invitational for USA kids.

As the women's golf game continues to grow, Huber hopes the financial future does too.

"They've got the purse up to $12 million now, it could even be more. When I played, I'm pretty sure our biggest tournament was at $2 million, so it's come a long way," said Huber.

Huber will be involved in the KPMG women's PGA championship happening at Hazeltine at the end of June.

Tickets are available now to be a spectator to the best women's golfers in the world.