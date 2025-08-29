Jalen Logan-Redding takes his social media efforts to the next level at Minnesota State Fair

Jalen Logan-Redding's social media tackles all the State Fair has to offer

Jalen Logan-Redding's social media tackles all the State Fair has to offer

Jalen Logan-Redding's social media tackles all the State Fair has to offer

Take a walk at the State Fair. Bring your gadgets and gizmos. For some, that's a perfect pairing.

"It's fun because I'm a very visual and creative person," said Gophers defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding.

The sixth-year senior likes to take videos, do vlogs, and make TikToks.

"You look at certain football players that used to have YouTube channels," he said. "Now, that's become more relevant with NIL and social media presences."

On this day, it's time for a collab. He and fellow Gophers defensive lineman Jaxon Howard are doing a food review of deep-fried ranch.

"More so for me it's more of a passion than an actual way of producing revenue," explained Logan-Redding. "But yeah, you see it all the time on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, all these social media platforms. People want to continue to expand their network."

Logan-Redding wants to build his hobby into a production business after college. He's not alone. Many athletes are becoming content creators, if they can find time to shoot, edit, and hit publish.

"Jaxon Howard, he's on my head about posting all the time," laughed Logan-Redding. "Because there's a lot of things that I still need to post."

Back on a walk through the busy fairgrounds, the football player from Missouri is mic'd up, holding a camera, capturing everything.

"I love the State Fair. I brought my family here last year, and they were like, 'Dang, this place is big,' like a mini city in its own right," said Logan-Redding. "Being here for six years, Minnesota is one of my homes. (I) made it home. A lot of things that I love about Minnesota, and I don't think I'm ever gonna give that up."