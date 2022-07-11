Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating on his own
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.
He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.
He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.
He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.
Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.
