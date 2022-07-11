Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating on his own

Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating lunch on his own

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.

He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.

Hard work is paying off! Couldn’t control my hands like this six months ago. Finally able to eat lunch on my own.



It’s great to know that the upper-limb stimulation trial study that my @BEL13VEJabby13 is raising money for is changing people’s lives. #Independence #QualityOfLife pic.twitter.com/NAuTwr0a2V — Jack Jablonski (@Jabs_13) July 10, 2022

He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.

He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.

Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.