Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month.

Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon.

As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community.

"Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said.

He said being in the public eye helped and it hurt too. He felt like he needed to live up to who people expected him to be. And so he figured out who he was later. His paralysis journey helped guide this next chapter.

"The parallels of being paralyzed in an able bodied world and being gay in this stereotypically straight world I surrounded myself in was identical barriers for me to overcome," Jablonski said.

Quorum's executive director Rebecca Waggoner calls Jablonski's story unique and critical to share.

"Coming out and knowing that by coming out he was claiming himself over everything else so that he could be happy, and he could be free and come out of the shadows. That is the kind of story we want to celebrate," Waggoner said.

Jablonski hopes his journey will make it easier for the next person.

"I may be new to this world and this community, but I can finally be who I want to be with you all," Jablonksi said to the crowd.

Jablonski is in town for the "Jack Jablonski Beat Paralysis Gala" ahead of the Wild-LA Kings game tomorrow. He works for the Kings.

