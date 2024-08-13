Minnesota Vikings' rookie QB J.J. McCarthy has torn meniscus, will have surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — First-round pick J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback of the future, will undergo a procedure after tearing his meniscus, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday.

McCarthy complained of soreness following the team's first preseason game.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in April out of Michigan. Veteran Sam Darnold was already expected to enter this season as the starter, but McCarthy's surgery now seals the job for him.

In Saturday's preseason win over the Raiders, McCarthy went 11/17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Aside from Darnold, the Vikings have QBs Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens, both of whom started games for them last season.

