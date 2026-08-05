Public urged to avoid area in Isanti due to active police response
Law enforcement in Isanti, Minnesota, is asking people to avoid the area near the 800 block of Cedar Street Southwest as they respond to a shots fired called.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it believes an individual within a residence fired shots inside.
Authorities called the situation "life-threatening" to anyone outside.
SWAT teams were seen using a drone to fly into the house through a smashed-out window.
Isanti is located about 40 miles north of Minneapolis.
This is a developing story and will be updated.