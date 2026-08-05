Watch CBS News
Local News

Public urged to avoid area in Isanti due to active police response

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Law enforcement in Isanti, Minnesota, is asking people to avoid the area near the 800 block of Cedar Street Southwest as they respond to a shots fired called.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it believes an individual within a residence fired shots inside.

Authorities called the situation "life-threatening" to anyone outside.

6p-vo-isanti-standoff-wccob0t5-00-00-2500.jpg
WCCO

SWAT teams were seen using a drone to fly into the house through a smashed-out window.

Isanti is located about 40 miles north of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue