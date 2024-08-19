Golden Valley boy, 17, is youngest delegate at Democratic National Convention

MINNEAPOLIS — The Democratic National Convention is in Chicago and Minnesota is definitely in the spotlight. It's not just because Gov. Tim Walz is the Democratic nominee for vice president.

On Sunday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was named as one of four co-chairs for the convention.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's 93 delegates are enjoying being in the limelight — including the youngest delegate in the whole convention: 17-year-old Isaac Winkler, of Golden Valley. He said he wasn't sure his delegate selection was real.

"I was just completely thrilled," Isaac Winkler said. "I didn't quite believe it until it happened. Obviously, it's a different role now that Kamala Harris is the pick for president. That changes things quite a bit. Kamala Harris is so ready to step into that role."

Isaac Winkler is the son of former Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler. But he didn't get the delegate position because of his dad. He had to campaign for it, including at the 5th District Convention, where he had to give a speech.

Isaac Winkler is a rising senior at Hopkins High School and he has some good timing. He turns 18 just three days before the November election.

Walz will be headliner at the convention on Wednesday.