Is Gen Z fueling a religious revival in America?

For 20 years, Pulse Evangelism has worked to spread a message of faith throughout not just the Twin Cities but the world. In that time, they've filled stadiums, traveled the globe, and helped their message reach millions of people.

Now, their leader feels the nation is closer than ever to a spiritual revival – and he says young people are leading the way.

Nick Hall says they're seeing a passion for faith from Gen Z that is unmatched compared to previous generations.

"They are way hungrier, way more passionate, way more committed," Hall said. "They're now the most attended percentage generation of church attenders. They're the most spiritually open. They're the most engaged. You couldn't even have dreamt of this, but it's just happening. It's happening right now."

As for why?

"I mean, God is the short answer," he said. "All the negatives, political division, economic unrest, health insecurities, a global pandemic, the erosion of things that we used to put our hope in, all of these things that have created an instability have called this generation to look for something that's sacred. Something that stands, something that has stood the test of time, right? Something that is, you know, not dependent on human leaders that keep letting me down, right, and I think all of that has called people back to faith."

But what is revival?

"Revival is basically just this term. I mean, it is a term that's rooted in science," Hall said. "Spiritually, there are seasons of what people will call revival and awakening. And revival is always for the people of God. And it typically precedes awakening, which is for the culture. And I believe we are in a time of both. Like, I believe God is bringing dead things back to life in his church, like he is. You're seeing more prayer happen. You're see more people come back to their faith. You're seen, I mean, you're seeing this in the Catholic church. You're this in the non-denominational church. You're in the Orthodox church. Attendance numbers are booming. People are coming alive. People are coming back. We are living in a time right now of revival and awakening, whether people see it now, or whether the stories and the stats will come out in the decades to follow, I believe that some are living in it, some are going to miss it."

BIGGER THAN BELIEF

Nick Hall appears as a guest on this week's Episode of Bigger Than Belief – a weekly podcast exploring faith, belief, and religion – all through the stories of believers. On this week's episode, Hall discusses the origin of Pulse Evangelism, the work they're doing now, and how he works to spread the message of Christianity. You can find the full episode by searching Bigger Than Belief wherever you find podcasts or by clicking the link in this web article.