Southern Minnesota woman believed to be the only known person with unnamed genetic disorder

Minnesota woman is only known person with unnamed genetic disorder

One Fairbault, Minnesota, woman says every day is simply a "gift" as she's the only known person in the world with her unnamed genetic disorder.

"I was told that she probably wouldn't make it past a year. And she's 26 and we don't know what the future holds for us," Iris Enriquez's mother, Daisy Slack, said.

But for certain, the future will be filled with love.

Enriquez lives with chronic kidney disease, neurofibromatosis, which causes tumors to form, scoliosis and Raynaud's phenomenon, causing temporary spasms of blood vessels.

But on top of all that, she was born with three holes in her heart and has an unnamed genetic disorder, putting this Minnesotan on a global magnifying glass.

"They broke it all down and they told me that she was the only one in the world. And I said, 'How could that possibility be?" Slack said.

It's caused by a duplication in her 13th chromosome.

"She knows that she's different from other people, but that difference is a gift," Slack said.

The two peas in a pod make the best of it. Slack adds that her daughter's passions in life are to be around people, listen to music and she loves mascots and animals.

Enriquez surrounds herself with people while working at First Baptist School in Rosemount with her mom.

"Iris is more than my daughter. She's actually become a teacher to me and so many others, and actually saved my life," Slack said.

She's been that teacher since Slack had Enriquez when she was just 17.

"It forced me to grow up and get away from the things that I was doing," Slack said. "(There were times) When I wanted to quit and felt very weak and couldn't stand on my own feet, I would pray to God."

She says their faith helps them get through.

"When I see her smile... my world's okay," Slack said.

Enriquez was born at 3 pounds and 1 ounce and has the mentality of a kindergartener. She's also survived possible skin and breast cancers.

Slack says the nonprofit "Hope Kids" has been a lifeline for the two.