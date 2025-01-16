Iowa senator says state should "buy" bottom 9 southern Minnesota counties: "Make Minnesota Iowa Again"

MINNEAPOLIS — An Iowa lawmaker has his sights set on some southern Minnesota property — not for himself, but for the Hawkeye state itself.

According to a social media post, at the Land Investment Expo, Republican Iowa state Sen. Michael Bousselot said he will propose a bill in the legislature to buy "the bottom nine counties of Minnesota" — that would be Rock, Nobles, Jackson, Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore and Houston counties, all of which border Iowa.

"Make Minnesota Iowa Again," Bousselot said, in an allusion to President-elect Trump's 2016 campaign slogan. "Our new Iowans, former MN residents, will have lower income, sales, business taxes. A more farm friendly state. And a better managed state."

Bousselot's proposal is of a piece with recent comments from Trump about taking control of Greenland, the Panama Canal and Canada.

Bousselot later indicated he was serious about the purchase, saying a bill is in drafting in both chambers of the Iowa General Assembly.

In addition to passing the Iowa House and Senate, any such purchase would have to be approved by the Minnesota Legislature, as well. That seems unlikely, given the Minnesota DFL Party's statement on social media.

"Counteroffer: No," the Democrats said about Bousselot's proposal.

There's also the issue of payment. Though Iowa has a budget surplus of nearly $2 billion, forecasters project a revenue decline of about $1 billion over the next two years.

Before Minnesota or Iowa attained statehood (1858 and 1846, respectively), the land Bousselot has his eyes on was encompassed by the Iowa Territory.

The Iowa General Assembly convened for its 2025 session this week. As of Thursday morning, Bousselot's bill has not yet appeared in online records of the legislature's proceedings.

The Minnesota Legislature convened this week, as well, with bigger things to worry about than a land grab from our southern neighbors. DFL members of the House boycotted the start of session amid a power dispute with Republicans, who carried on with business and elected a speaker anyway. Democrats and Secretary of State Steve Simon have petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court to invalidate Republicans' actions and prevent them from undergoing further business.