Inver Grove Heights Police Officer Ben Bidon dies following medical emergency

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. – Minnesotans are mourning the loss of a husband, father and police officer.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says officer Ben Bidon died in the hospital Sunday night after a medical emergency on Friday.

Bidon joined the department in 2015 after serving in the U.S. Army for four years. He was in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom for a 14-month tour, and received a dozen awards and decorations while on active duty.

Officer Ben Bidon Inver Grove Heights Police

Flowers now adorn a squad car at police headquarters in Bidon's honor.

"Ben's impact in all facets of his life was immense. Everyone that was blessed to know Ben will remember him for his humor, giant personality, and an even bigger smile. His legacy has left a lasting impact that will never be forgotten," said police in a statement.

A fundraiser has been set up to help support Bidon's wife and three daughters.