Inver Grove Heights police search for missing man, 25
Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 25-year-old man.
Tyler VanMeeteren was last seen "leaving a residence" in the city on Monday at about 9 a.m., police say.
VanMeeteren is described as a White man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 651-450-2525.