Inver Grove Heights police search for missing man, 25

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 25-year-old man.

Tyler VanMeeteren was last seen "leaving a residence" in the city on Monday at about 9 a.m., police say.

Tyler VanMeeteren Inver Grove Heights Police

VanMeeteren is described as a White man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 651-450-2525.

Stephen Swanson

