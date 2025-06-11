Inver Grove Heights police search for missing man, 25

Court filings reveal reason for federal raid in Minneapolis, and more headlines

Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 25-year-old man.

Tyler VanMeeteren was last seen "leaving a residence" in the city on Monday at about 9 a.m., police say.

Tyler VanMeeteren Inver Grove Heights Police

VanMeeteren is described as a White man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 651-450-2525.