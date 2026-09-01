Inver Grove Heights police identify 3 who died in townhome in suspected double murder-suicide

Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, have identified the three people who died in what they believe was a double murder-suicide on Sunday.

Officials say 43-year-old Jamie Lee Charles, 22-year-old Jaymison Samuel Shaw and 19-year-old Willie Samuel Shaw Jr. died at a residence on the 3200 block of 78th Street East. Police were called for a welfare check and found the three dead in the townhome.

Police say they believe the 22-year-old to be the suspect.

"This is a deeply tragic and heartbreaking event, and the Inver Grove Heights Police Department recognizes the profound grief this incident has caused for the community, especially for the family and loved ones of those involved," the police department said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.