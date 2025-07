35W crash in north metro causes big traffic back-up

Traffic is backed up on the northbound side of Interstate 35W Thursday morning in the north Twin Cities metro after a multi-vehicle crash.

MnDOT traffic cameras show a speeding car in the far left lane clip another vehicle near County Road I, causing a smoky spinout.

MnDOT

The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person suffered minor injuries in the collision.

